Mr. Bill’s closes in Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - An era has ended in Northport.

Mr. Bill’s diner has closed after more than 30 years. A sign on the door says it’s closed ‘permanently’ and ‘thanked’ customers for 31 years.

The building is located on McFarland Boulevard, not far from Northport city hall.

The restaurant announced its closing last weekend. A person inside the building told WBRC that Mr. Bill’s has struggled a bit with staffing issues after COVID.

The individual didn’t know what would become of the building.

