Moody police chase ends in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver led police from Moody into the Norwood neighborhood in Birmingham Thursday morning.

The police chase happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Birmingham Police said it began in Moody and ended on 15th Avenue North near 29th Street.

The suspect had children in the vehicle, but no one was injured.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

