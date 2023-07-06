LawCall
Montgomery Humane Shelter overcrowded, lowers adoption fees

(Source: Montgomery Humane Shelter)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Shelter says it is full and hopes reduced adoption prices will help animals find a forever home.

According to the shelter, they are full of puppies, adult dogs, and kittens.

The shelter is encouraging people to adopt by reducing adoption fees for puppies and adult dogs over 30 pounds to $50.00.

In addition, the shelter is running a $10 adoption special for cats/kittens throughout the next week.

Anyone interested in adopting can learn more from the Montgomery Humane Society website or by calling 334-409-0622.

