Jessica Ivey: Wickless Bacon Wrapped Wicked Okra & Antipasto Skewers

Wickless Bacon Wrapped Wicked Okra

Ingredients

20 Wicked Okra

10 pieces thick cut smoked bacon, but in half crosswise

Directions

Preheat over to 400 degrees F. On a clean surface, place bacon strips down vertically. Place Wicked Okra on the end of bacon closest to you. Wrap bacon around Wicked Okra in an upward motion being careful not to wrap too loose or tight. Secure with a toothpick and arrange on a lined cookie sheet. Place cookie sheet in the preheated oven for 15 minutes, rotate, and bake for another 15 minutes.

Antipasto Skewers

Ingredients

4 Dirty Dill Baby Dills, cut into thirds

4 Wicked Okra, cut in half

8 golden pepperoncini

8 artichoke hearts

8 black olives

8 marinated cherry tomatoes

7 marinated fresh mozzarella balls

8 cheddar cheese chunks

8 pickled crimini mushrooms

8 slices of genoa salami

8 slices of prosciutto

8 slices of soppressata

8 skewers

Directions

Take a swkewer in hand. Slide one of each ingredient onto skewer. Repeat until all skewers are full. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.