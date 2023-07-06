LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jessica Ivey: Wickless Bacon Wrapped Wicked Okra & Antipasto Skewers

Good Day Cooking
Jessica Ivey: Wickles bacon wrapped wicked okra
By Jessica Ivey
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wickless Bacon Wrapped Wicked Okra

Ingredients

  • 20 Wicked Okra
  • 10 pieces thick cut smoked bacon, but in half crosswise

Directions

  1. Preheat over to 400 degrees F.
  2. On a clean surface, place bacon strips down vertically.
  3. Place Wicked Okra on the end of bacon closest to you.
  4. Wrap bacon around Wicked Okra in an upward motion being careful not to wrap too loose or tight.
  5. Secure with a toothpick and arrange on a lined cookie sheet.
  6. Place cookie sheet in the preheated oven for 15 minutes, rotate, and bake for another 15 minutes.

Antipasto Skewers

Ingredients

  • 4 Dirty Dill Baby Dills, cut into thirds
  • 4 Wicked Okra, cut in half
  • 8 golden pepperoncini
  • 8 artichoke hearts
  • 8 black olives
  • 8 marinated cherry tomatoes
  • 7 marinated fresh mozzarella balls
  • 8 cheddar cheese chunks
  • 8 pickled crimini mushrooms
  • 8 slices of genoa salami
  • 8 slices of prosciutto
  • 8 slices of soppressata
  • 8 skewers

Directions

  1. Take a swkewer in hand. Slide one of each ingredient onto skewer.
  2. Repeat until all skewers are full.
  3. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5,...
‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van
Authorities have identified the victim as Dylan C. Chappell.
19-year-old from Hayden killed in crash
The accident happened on Smokey Road in Alabaster.
2 killed in Alabaster crash
A Wild Adventures roller coaster called the Boomerang got stuck mid-ride, going forward along...
Roller coaster riders stuck after ride stalls at Ga. theme park
Source: WBRC video
JCSO: 13-year-old Girl shot in vehicle on Center Point Parkway

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Jessica Ivey: Wickles bacon wrapped wicked okra
Source: WBRC video
Bernie Spidel: Summer Salad
Source: WBRC video
Creations Galore and Moore: 4th of July Trifle Mini Berry Trifle
Source: WBRC video
Nedra Moore: 4th of July Mini Berry Trifle