Jessica Ivey: Wickless Bacon Wrapped Wicked Okra & Antipasto Skewers
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wickless Bacon Wrapped Wicked Okra
Ingredients
- 20 Wicked Okra
- 10 pieces thick cut smoked bacon, but in half crosswise
Directions
- Preheat over to 400 degrees F.
- On a clean surface, place bacon strips down vertically.
- Place Wicked Okra on the end of bacon closest to you.
- Wrap bacon around Wicked Okra in an upward motion being careful not to wrap too loose or tight.
- Secure with a toothpick and arrange on a lined cookie sheet.
- Place cookie sheet in the preheated oven for 15 minutes, rotate, and bake for another 15 minutes.
Antipasto Skewers
Ingredients
- 4 Dirty Dill Baby Dills, cut into thirds
- 4 Wicked Okra, cut in half
- 8 golden pepperoncini
- 8 artichoke hearts
- 8 black olives
- 8 marinated cherry tomatoes
- 7 marinated fresh mozzarella balls
- 8 cheddar cheese chunks
- 8 pickled crimini mushrooms
- 8 slices of genoa salami
- 8 slices of prosciutto
- 8 slices of soppressata
- 8 skewers
Directions
- Take a swkewer in hand. Slide one of each ingredient onto skewer.
- Repeat until all skewers are full.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve.
