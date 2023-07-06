GBHS addresses record high intake, record low adoptions for shelters nationwide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nationwide, animals shelters are being overrun with animals.

The Shelby Humane Society posted a call for help on Facebook Wednesday because of an overflow of kittens and cats right now. So much so, they’re dropping the adoption fee to only $5 for all felines.

The Birmingham Humane Society says they’re the 10th largest shelter in the country. On a recent call with some of the other largest shelters, the CEO says it was quickly realized this problem isn’t slowing down.

“Every shelter on that call is currently having record intake, and record low adoptions and record low foot traffic,” said Allison Black Cornelius, the CEO of GBHS.

She says as a result, euthanasia numbers are increasing across the country.

“We attribute this to inflation, the expense of having a pet, the veterinary shortage, it’s hard for people to get a vet appointment for spay/neuter or even get an appointment for their pet,” she explains. “And also there’s been a huge increase in the number of online purchases of boutique pet breeds.”

At this point, she says shelters are basically begging people to adopt dogs and cats but that alone won’t fix the current problem. There needs to be policy change.

“Even Montgomery passed required microchipping so that they can start to identify who the repeat offenders are that are not containing pets because it’s the people that are not spay/neutering their pets and then they won’t contain them and then they reproduce,” said Cornelius. “That’s your problem. It’s not a ton of people. It’s a small group of bad actors if you will but you’ve gotta enforce it and do something about it or it just continues unfettered.”

Cornelius says the focus needs to be on preventing the issue.

“We need to be working together to pass policies to protect animals and create a situation in which we cherish the animals in our community and we’re responsible because they don’t ask to be born and they’re not asking for this,” said said. “We’re creating the problem -- the humans are -- so we need to be the people that solve it.”

Cornelius says GBHS is providing food and pet supplies to 19 different county shelters that cannot otherwise take care of the number of pets housed inside. She says it’ll only get worse unless something is done.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.