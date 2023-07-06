Gadsden man arrested, facing drug charges in Etowah County

ETOWAH, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Gadsden man for drug charges.

The arrest of 24 year old Deonte Delmont Jones came after a two-month investigation of drug sales from Jones. On June 23, Etowah County Drug Enforcement agents received information that Jones would be at an apartment complex in East Gadsden. Agents believed that he would be in possession of large quantities of methamphetamine.

Agents arrested Jones for the drug trafficking warrant. During the arrest, just over a half pound of methamphetamine was found along with tafficking weights of oxycodone pills and a small amount of marijuana.

There was a total of 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine recovered during the investigation.

Jones is currently being held on a $275,000 cash bond at the Etowah County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.

