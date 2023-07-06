Frightening Fourth of July night for Tuscaloosa County couple

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a terrifying Fourth of July for a Tuscaloosa County couple.

When a bullet struck their home, Matt Ragland and Rain Tilley initially thought a firecracker had exploded outside, but it turned out to be something far more serious and potentially deadly.

Ragland and Tilley were getting ready for bed when a stray bullet struck their mobile home.

It was a rude awakening for Ragland.

“I was half-asleep and getting ready to go to bed and it just sounded like something hit the side of the trailer,” said Ragland.

The bullet pierced through the back wall, through the bathroom door, and out the front wall.

“I was pretty freaked out yesterday and still freaked out actually because it’s worrisome,” said Ragland.

It was a close call for Matt Ragland’s partner, Rain. The hole in the door will forever be a reminder of just how close she came to getting shot and possibly dying.

“I was getting ready for bed at the time. Had I come in here to start brushing my teeth a little bit earlier, yes, there is no doubt in my mind,” said Tilley.

After it hit the couple’s home, the bullet kept going. “It came down and I think it had to hit either the road or the other side of the street,” said Ragland.

“I’m a lot better today than I was yesterday,” said Ragland.

The couple say they filed a report with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department. So far, there have been no developments in the case. Ragland and Tilley do not concern themselves with who did it. They just ask those who celebrate a holiday to not participate in celebratory shooting.

“Just random; people shouldn’t be popping guns like that,” Ragland said.

“I mean, yeah, you could have killed somebody. Could have been a murder. A very, very, very close call,” said Tilley.

A close call, frayed nerves for two people spending a quiet night at home.

The couple says that they are not sure what kind of bullet was fired and they have yet to find the ammunition.

