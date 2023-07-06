Empty the Shelter event comes at a good time as Greater Birmingham Humane Society remains full

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is participating in the BISSEL Empty the Shelter Event now through July 31.

Adoption fees are only $25 and include free preventative care for the pet’s lifetime. CEO Allison Black Cornelius said this covers many of the pets’ vaccinations, which can get costly quickly.

“Vaccinations can be $300 or $400 a pop, depending on how much your pet weighs. And if you want to travel or board your pet, or go to a doggy daycare, or go to that really fun place downtown where you can go and have a few beverages and take your pet, you have to have your vaccinations updated. Even grooming your pet - that is a huge help that they cover that,” said Black Cornelius.

There are over 200 pets currently at GBHS. Black Cornelius said the event comes at the right time. GBHS and shelters across the nation are seeing lower foot traffic and a higher rate of intakes. Black Cornelius believes inflation, the vet shortage and a record amount of online pet purchasing have created the perfect storm.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.