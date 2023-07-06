LawCall
BFRS: Child shot on 1st Street North; in serious condition

Child shot.
Child shot.(Source: Olivianna Calmes/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) crews responded to the 800 block of 1st Street North on a child suffering from a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon, July 6.

The girl was transported by BFRS to Children’s Hospital and is in serious condition fighting for her life, according to police.

Please check back for more information as we gather additional details.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

