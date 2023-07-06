Best ways to find your missing pet after July Fourth holiday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Americans celebrate independence day on July 4th but July 5 is known to be one of the highest intake days for animal shelters across the country. That’s because pets are often found roaming the streets after running away from home because of those loud fireworks.

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society says they are getting dozens of calls and messages about missing pets. The CEO say this year is even worse since July 4 was on a Tuesday and people were celebrating the holiday for 4-5 days. More loud fireworks cause more scared pups running to find some relief from the noises.

If you still have your pet at home, GBHS CEO Allison Black Cornelius says to make sure they are microchipped and you have up-to-date photos of them now, just in case.

She says the best collars on a dog have their name and your phone number stitched right on the collar because a tag can get caught or ripped off on fences.

Even her dog ran away last week, so she says nobody is immune. Luckily, hers was found but if your pet is still missing, these are the steps she recommends:

1. You can report your missing pet on the GBHS website or on Petco’s Love Lost website, which is connected to thousands of shelters across the country.

2. You can also make some flyers, but the Allison Black Cornelius says scattered summer rain showers aren’t going to help your cause.

3. Your biggest bet is posting on social media.

“Your ‘What’s Happening’ (groups) on Facebook are a big way,” she said. “Ask people to help you share it on their personal pages. That’s really I would say one of the most effective things and also monitoring other rescue organization sites that are local to see if they put your pet up for adoption.”

Most of the pets that are lost and and eventually found have a microchip, says Cornelius. Shelters and vets can scan the chip and call you right away if they have your pet in possession.

If your pet isn’t microchipped yet, GBHS is holding a free microchipping event every Saturday during July at Cahaba Brewing from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.