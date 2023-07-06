Bessemer Community still waiting for roads to be fixed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The last time we checked in with the Meadow Lake community in Bessemer was three years ago.

Those who live there are still dealing with massive potholes and serious flooding.

“The damage it could possibly do to your car, slowing you down, you have to weave through the potholes,” Israel Jones describes having to navigate the roads in his neighborhood.

There are many potholes along the streets of the neighborhood, and they’re considerably deep. When it rains, the flooding poses an even greater problem for those who live there.

“I’m on dialysis so I have to go Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, we get a hard rain, the downstreet the flood, you can take a chance but you know what they say ‘turn around don’t drown so we don’t take a chance,” Jones says.

Residents are fed up with the company who built the subdivision, Portrait Homes LLC.

“They told us when we moved in when the last home was built they would fill the potholes in but that hasn’t been done,” says Ashley Bailey, who lives in the community.

“We got a notice that they were going to start something the first of June,” Jones says, “it’s July, nothing has happened. So you build your hope up that something is going to happen, then nothing happens.”

Some are also frustrated with the way the county is handling the situation.

“I think they need to hold the builder accountable, you know we as homeowners, we pay property taxes,” says Jones.

Jefferson County Commission leaders tell FOX6 the issue doesn’t have a simple fix, but they are actively addressing the problem.

“The county has provided the developer with notification that it needs to meet it’s developer requirements and that it needs to complete the outstanding work,” says Heather Carter, the deputy county manager of infrastructure for Jefferson County, “ if it fails to do so, the county will be pursuing additional steps to address those outstanding issues.”

For now, all those who live here can do is continue to wait.

“Either I’m trapped in, or I’m trapped out, and it’s been times I haven’t been able to get to work, she hasn’t been able to get to school,” Bailey describes the problems the roads have created for her and her children,

”I just feel, like, worried that I’ll miss a test or special assignments,” says Aleah, Bailey’s daughter.

FOX6 found several numbers listed for Portrait Homes LLC. Calls either went to voicemail, or had been disconnected. Bailey told FOX6 that she also mailed a letter to a P.O. box listed for the company with a Hoover address. It was never answered.

