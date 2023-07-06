ALEA on the dangers of working accidents on busy highways

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re asking state troopers about the dangers officers face when they’re working accidents on our busy highways.

This comes after a Pelham officer recovers from severe injuries when she was struck by a driver last weekend.

Troopers are asking you to slow down and move over.

ALEA Trooper Justin O’Neal said working on highways can be extremely dangerous for officers, especially when someone is breaking the law.

“You know when that gust of wind blows by you, it’s a scary feeling especially when they are close to you,” O’Neal said.

And that scary feeling comes any time law enforcement is involved in a traffic stop, directing traffic or even investigating a car wreck.

“That does require responsibility from the other drivers to take notice and be aware that there is a situation up the road,” O’Neal said.

And if you’re not paying attention, you could be issued a ticket for breaking the move over law.

“You’re required to move over one lane when you’re passing an emergency vehicle,” O’Neal said. “If for some reason you can’t move over, you are supposed to drop your speed to at least 15 miles under the posted speed limit.”

ALEA asks drivers to pay attention to flashing lights, sirens and officers in safety vests.

ALEA is still actively investigating the incident that involved Pelham Officer Elizabeth Minter.

To help out her family, the Pelham Police Auxiliary is collecting donations along with a GoFundMe account that has surpassed its goal of $50,000.

