Woman killed in hit and run crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman is dead after a hit and run crash in Birmingham July 4.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Tyesa Shawtae Smith. She was 42.

Authorities say she was crossing 3rd Avenue West when she was hit by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.

Birmingham Police are investigating.

