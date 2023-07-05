LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Train stopped in Gardendale blocks only road leading into community

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A CSX train stopped on McCormack road in Gardendale blocked the only road leading in and out of a housing plan for nearly four hours Wednesday morning, July 5.

Mayor of Gardendale, Stan Hogeland, said a representative from CSX told him over the phone than an employee “dropped the ball” Tuesday night, but did not explain further.

The train began moving around 9:30 a.m., followed by a rush of cars. This is not the first time this street has dealt with trains blocking them in. Hogeland said while the issue has gotten better, it is still unacceptable.

Tom Mundie has lived in the area for three years. He said the issue goes through phases. Sometimes they do not have not problems at all, other times trains are frequently stopping.

He said there are children and elderly living in the area, and that the inconvenience could turn into a safety hazard.

“There have been a few times where they said they have a mechanical issue, and when they have a mechanical issue they have to stop. I get that. But to change drivers or whatever and it’s stopped for an hour or three, four, five hours, that’s very frustrating and a safety issue,” said Mundie.

Mundie said it’s not often CSX will explain to community members why a train stops for hours at a time.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5,...
‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van
Authorities have identified the victim as Dylan C. Chappell.
19-year-old from Hayden killed in crash
Family mourns loss of man who died after swimming incident
‘A good son’: Family remembers Oak Mountain State Park drowning victim
One person taken to hospital after incident at Oak Mountain State Park
21-year-old man drowns at Oak Mountain State Park
Police responded to a shooting on 60th Street in Fairfield on Monday.
65-year-old man shot, killed in Fairfield home

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Train blocks Gardendale neighborhood for hours
Child accidentally shoots self.
4-year-old girl accidentally shoots self in leg, according to Fultondale PD
Alabama Big 10 Mayors photo contest.
Alabama Big 10 Mayors announce statewide city highlight photo competition
Glamping.
Glamorous camping at Alabama State Parks available through Timberline Glamping