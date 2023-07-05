Train stopped in Gardendale blocks only road leading into community

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A CSX train stopped on McCormack road in Gardendale blocked the only road leading in and out of a housing plan for nearly four hours Wednesday morning, July 5.

Mayor of Gardendale, Stan Hogeland, said a representative from CSX told him over the phone than an employee “dropped the ball” Tuesday night, but did not explain further.

The train began moving around 9:30 a.m., followed by a rush of cars. This is not the first time this street has dealt with trains blocking them in. Hogeland said while the issue has gotten better, it is still unacceptable.

Tom Mundie has lived in the area for three years. He said the issue goes through phases. Sometimes they do not have not problems at all, other times trains are frequently stopping.

He said there are children and elderly living in the area, and that the inconvenience could turn into a safety hazard.

“There have been a few times where they said they have a mechanical issue, and when they have a mechanical issue they have to stop. I get that. But to change drivers or whatever and it’s stopped for an hour or three, four, five hours, that’s very frustrating and a safety issue,” said Mundie.

Mundie said it’s not often CSX will explain to community members why a train stops for hours at a time.

