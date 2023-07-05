LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police: Man arrested for shining laser at helicopter

A man was arrested by Tampa police after they said he shot a laser at a police helicopter.
A man was arrested by Tampa police after they said he shot a laser at a police helicopter.(TAMPA POLICE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Authorities in Florida say a 26-year-old man shot a laser at a police helicopter.

They arrested Juan Lozada-Zamorano in Tampa shortly after the incident Monday morning.

Police said tracking him was fairly easy because the laser came out of an apartment.

Lozada-Zamorano is now facing a third-degree felony charge for misuse of a laser lighting device, authorities said..

The helicopter pilots were not injured.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family mourns loss of man who died after swimming incident
‘A good son’: Family remembers Oak Mountain State Park drowning victim
Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5,...
‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van
One person taken to hospital after incident at Oak Mountain State Park
21-year-old man drowns at Oak Mountain State Park
Major economic project at Mercedes-Benz exit in Tuscaloosa County
Major economic project at Mercedes-Benz exit in Tuscaloosa County
Fred the Tortoise
Neighborhood Association says Fred the Tortoise can stay in Hoover family’s backyard

Latest News

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in Salisbury shortly...
1 dead, 6 hurt in July Fourth block party shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore
FILE- New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The...
Exonerated member of ‘Central Park Five’ wins primary, nearly assuring seat on NYC Council
Child accidentally shoots self.
4-year-old girl accidentally shoots self in leg, according to Fultondale PD
Alabama Big 10 Mayors photo contest.
Alabama Big 10 Mayors announce statewide city highlight photo competition
LNL: Ransomware criminals are dumping kids’ private files online after school hacks, AP report finds