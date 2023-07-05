LawCall
Law enforcement explains how to deal with neighbors shooting fireworks

How to deal with neighbors shooting fireworks
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is the night of Fourth of July and although shows are finishing up, you may continue hearing fireworks outside. The later it gets, the more frustrated you may feel.

Some people were lucky enough to get a four-day weekend for the July Fourth holiday but by Wednesday morning, many are heading back to work and need some good sleep.

Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon says make sure to familiarize yourself with your local firework ordinances. Many cities in the state have prohibited residents from setting them off, but unincorporated counties are a different story.

If fireworks are legal where you are and your neighbor is celebrating independence into the early morning hours, Sheriff Shearon recommends trying to handle the situation between you and your neighbor before calling authorities.

“Phone call, text: ‘Hey, I have to get up and go to work in the morning,’” he said. “A lot of times just asking somebody, a lot of times that will fix the problem. I guess if that does not fix the problem, then you have to get law enforcement involved in it.”

Sheriff Shearon says you can call your local law enforcement agency and they’ll send someone out. If you are the one making all the noise, you could end up with a citation. He’s encouraging you to be respectful of your neighbors tonight.

