Lake Homes Realty seeing surge in lake home interest around Fourth of July holiday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Fourth of July is known for American flags, fireworks, and apparently lake houses. The country’s largest lake-focused brokerage based in Hoover says this is the most popular week for people to search for lake homes on their website.

Since 2020, lake home searches on LakeHomes.com spiked around during the July Fourth holiday. The CEO says it is not surprising because as people visit family or friends at their lake houses, many dream of having their own.

“It’s lakes all across the state,” said Glenn Phillips, the Lake Homes Realty CEO. “It’s lakes all across the country. It’ll be thousands of people searching at any given moment for a lake home.”

Phillips says many people get “lake fever” during the Independence Day break away from work. During the interview around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Phillips said he could see about 1300 people on their website searching for homes at that one moment. He explained that by the end of the year they get around six million visitors.

While some people are looking just for fun, Phillips says many are serious about purchasing, saying half of their transactions are purchased with cash.

For those new buyers, or new searchers though, he says they tend to be surprised by the cost.

“When they start out, they want waterfront,” he explains. “They want that lakefront. Now, sometimes if they’ve never had a lake home, they become a little shocked by the price point because the property is so much more contributing to the cost of the house than it would be in the suburbs and so some of them will go, ‘Well, that’s what we wanted but what our budget would allow is lake access.’”

Phillips says people tend to ask him which is the best lake to buy property on, and the answer: it’s really personal preference.

“If you don’t know which lake you want or what part of the lake, go date the lake!” said Phillips. “Go stay in an Airbnb, stay with friends, go at a different time of the year or the other option is spend way below your budget to get an anchor house and live there for a year or two and then go find your dream home.”

Phillips says a home in the suburbs that would be listed around $500,000 might go for $750,000 at the lake simply because it’s at the lake. He recommends setting realistic expectations for what you want versus what you can afford.

