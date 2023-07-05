LawCall
JCSO: Girl shot in vehicle on Center Point Parkway

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to investigate a shooting in the 1200 block of Center Point Parkway on July 4 around 10:15 p.m.

Police say reports indicate a dark or black-colored vehicle opened fire upon another vehicle traveling in the same direction. At least one of the bullets struck an occupant – a girl around 13 years old. The girl was transported to Children’s Hospital and was last known to be in stable condition.

The suspect vehicle was believed to be occupied by at least two people.

Police say no one is in custody at this time.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are investigating. If you have any information or footage that may help, please contact police at 205-325-1450 (opt. 2), you can also call CrimeStoppers to submit an anonymous tip at 205-254-7777.

