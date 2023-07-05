LawCall
House considered total loss after early morning fire

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham home is considered a total loss after crews battled an early morning house fire on Wednesday.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue was called out to a home between 35th Place and Shuttlesworth Drive at around 3:26 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The owner of the home was not home when the fire started. A woman in the house next door was evacuated as crews were concerned about the large fire spreading.

Authorities say there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

