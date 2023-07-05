House considered total loss after early morning fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham home is considered a total loss after crews battled an early morning house fire on Wednesday.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue was called out to a home between 35th Place and Shuttlesworth Drive at around 3:26 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The owner of the home was not home when the fire started. A woman in the house next door was evacuated as crews were concerned about the large fire spreading.

Authorities say there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.