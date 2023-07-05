Homeowners in Gadsden spend the Fourth of July recovering from storm damage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple trees fell on and around Michael and Kathy Goggins’s home and car Sunday night. Early Tuesday, those trees are still down, but despite it all, they’re just happy to be here.

“Grace of God, I don’t think I’d be here if I’d came out that door right then I’d be dead. I can’t say no more,” said Michael Goggins.

He was overcome with emotion as he talked about what happened during Sunday’s storm.

“I was about to come out to move my truck, and some sent me to the bathroom to go use the bathroom. When I got to the bathroom, all this stuff fell.”' He added, “that’s when I was telling her to come on, get out of the house. If I would’ve came out, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Kathy Goggins says she was about to take a nap when her husband told her they had to get out of the house.

“I was totally in shock. I just couldn’t move; I was just sitting there,” she said. “He kept saying you’re going to have to get up. We’re going to have to get out of here. It’s raining, and all those trees have fallen in the backyard. We can’t get out. The porch is gone.”

Kathy Goggins said that her neighbors helped get them out of their home, and they’re grateful their lives were spared.

“Where the back door is, there was a tree back there, and we were kind of almost had to stoop the ground in a trench to get around to the front. I give God all the praise and glory for sparing Mike and our lives,” says Goggins.

The family says they have been in contact with the Red Cross about assistance. And Mayor Craig Ford says the city has already applied for federal funding to help with storm cleanup.

