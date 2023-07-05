LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Homeowners in Gadsden spend the Fourth of July recovering from storm damage

Homeowners in Gadsden cleaning up storm debris after storms
By Bria Chatman
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple trees fell on and around Michael and Kathy Goggins’s home and car Sunday night. Early Tuesday, those trees are still down, but despite it all, they’re just happy to be here.

“Grace of God, I don’t think I’d be here if I’d came out that door right then I’d be dead. I can’t say no more,” said Michael Goggins.

He was overcome with emotion as he talked about what happened during Sunday’s storm.

“I was about to come out to move my truck, and some sent me to the bathroom to go use the bathroom. When I got to the bathroom, all this stuff fell.”' He added, “that’s when I was telling her to come on, get out of the house. If I would’ve came out, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Kathy Goggins says she was about to take a nap when her husband told her they had to get out of the house.

“I was totally in shock. I just couldn’t move; I was just sitting there,” she said. “He kept saying you’re going to have to get up. We’re going to have to get out of here. It’s raining, and all those trees have fallen in the backyard. We can’t get out. The porch is gone.”

Kathy Goggins said that her neighbors helped get them out of their home, and they’re grateful their lives were spared.

“Where the back door is, there was a tree back there, and we were kind of almost had to stoop the ground in a trench to get around to the front. I give God all the praise and glory for sparing Mike and our lives,” says Goggins.

The family says they have been in contact with the Red Cross about assistance. And Mayor Craig Ford says the city has already applied for federal funding to help with storm cleanup.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person taken to hospital after incident at Oak Mountain State Park
21-year-old man drowns at Oak Mountain State Park
Major economic project at Mercedes-Benz exit in Tuscaloosa County
Major economic project at Mercedes-Benz exit in Tuscaloosa County
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
Police responded to a shooting on 60th Street in Fairfield on Monday.
Police investigating homicide in Fairfield
Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5,...
‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van

Latest News

Family mourns loss of man who died after swimming incident
Family of Jeremy Bartalez speak out after his tragic death Saturday
Family mourns loss of man who died after swimming incident
Family mourns loss of man who died after swimming incident
Man dies after swimming at Oak Mountain State Park
21 year old drowned at Oak Mountain State Park Saturday.
Fireworks stands busy for Fourth of July
Families stock up on fireworks for Independence Day