Helena’s own National Young Distinguished Woman of 2023 shares future plans

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Carrington Hodge, a young woman from Shelby County, Alabama, has been honored with the prestigious title of National Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023. This recognition highlights her outstanding accomplishments and sets her apart from her peers.

Despite her young age, Hodge has already achieved an impressive list of accomplishments. Her participation in the National Distinguished Young Women competition showcased her exceptional athleticism, poise, and intellect. She credits her dance teacher, Angela Walker, for encouraging her to join the Alabama pageant scholarship circuit, which eventually led her to this national recognition.

The competition consists of three levels: local, state, and national. Hodge emerged victorious at the Shelby County preliminary round, earning herself a spot in the Alabama competition, where representatives from various counties vie for the title. Eventually, her exceptional performance propelled her to the national stage in Mobile, Alabama.

Throughout the competition, Hodge had the opportunity to showcase her skills and engage with the community. She impressed the judges by discussing her educational resource website called “Unmasked: The Simone Project,” which she launched in 2022. The project focuses on raising awareness about the coronavirus, sharing stories of minorities, and promoting social justice topics.

Looking ahead, Hodge plans to utilize her newfound platform to inspire and empower young women. As she prepares to embark on her college journey at Vanderbilt University in the fall, she intends to major in neuroscience with a minor in African American studies on a pre-med track. In addition, she will be part of Vanderbilt’s dance team, combining her passion for dance with her pursuit of academic excellence.

Hodge intends to utilize her platform to inspire and empower young women. She believes in constantly trying new things and being intentional with time and relationships. For Hodge, seeking guidance and inspiration from role models and accomplished individuals has been a key factor in her success.

She acknowledges the value of a strong support system, including a group of friends and mentors who can help one become the best version of themselves.

