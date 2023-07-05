Glamorous camping at Alabama State Parks available through Timberline Glamping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Camping is getting glamorous at some of Alabama’s State Parks!

Wind Creek, Cheaha, Guntersville and other parks now have a glamping option, and the tents are beautiful.

The luxurious facilities include king beds, bunk beds, air conditioning, heat, and the option to rent kayaks.

Alabama State Parks partnered with Timberline Glamping to operate the sites.

To make reservations for glamping at Alabama State Parks, visit the Timberline Glamping website.

Glamping. (Source: Timberline Glamping)

