Families stock up on fireworks for Independence Day

Northport, Ala. (WBRC) - The Fourth of July is one of the biggest nights to hear the swoosh, thunder and roar of fireworks. The holiday is also big business for fireworks stands.

The manager of a local firework stand, Jaxon Knight, said they had around 200 people show up on July 3. He expects to double that number for the actual holiday, and Knight is enjoying every minute of it.

There are enough fireworks in the store to light up the sky, hundreds of pounds worth firepower to celebrate Independence Day in a dramatic way.

Jaxon Knight says his team is in for a long day. His store will not close until midnight, but Knight wouldn’t have it any other way. Knight says he’s having, well, a blast!

“I just enjoy helping people, showing people I meet, help them build a show and coming back the next year,” said Knight.

Ramey spent $250 on fireworks, two large bags filled with an assortment of firepower. She even had a friend carrying another box. Celebrating the fourth is serious business for her family.

“It’s family tradition. We like to celebrate,” said Holly Ramey, a customer at Knight’s stand. “It will be a neighborhood gathering, all of us get together at the lake and shoot, kids, parents, grandparents, everybody shoots fireworks.”

Ramey’s family friend, Leyton Ball is planning on taking part in the celebration too.

“We’ve been doing it for so long,” said Ball.

With the role of lighting fireworks for the gathering, Ball is not nervous in the slightest.

“We have experience with it, done it for every year and we kind a know what we’re doing at this point,” Ball said.

Celebrating the nation’s birthday with a flare.

Jaxon Knight says customers spend on average anywhere from $75 to $100.

