LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

‘Empty The Shelter’ begins Thursday at Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now may be a great time to add a four-legged friend to your family. Starting July 6, the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter is teaming up with the national BISSELL Pet Foundation to make pet adoption affordable.

The ‘Empty The Shelter’ program begins Thursday at the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter. The idea behind it all is to get animals adopted out and reduce pet population.

The adoption fee will only be $10 and that’s for dogs and cats, far below the normal adoption fees for dogs and cats, according to the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter. Even with the adoption fee reduction, vaccines such as the rabies vaccine, the animals will be spayed and neutered as well. Katie Elliott says this could a long way in reducing the current population which currently stands at around 300 in the shelter.

“Help the doctors to adopt animals that they’re wanting. Sometimes they don’t have the $100, but you know, reducing the fee helps them and that gives them extra money to have more animals later on,” said Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter Operations Manager Katie Elliott.

Elliott says they don’t have a specific number in mind for Thursday but did say 15 would go a long way to reducing the stress of an overpopulated shelter.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5,...
‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van
Authorities have identified the victim as Dylan C. Chappell.
19-year-old from Hayden killed in crash
Family mourns loss of man who died after swimming incident
‘A good son’: Family remembers Oak Mountain State Park drowning victim
One person taken to hospital after incident at Oak Mountain State Park
21-year-old man drowns at Oak Mountain State Park
Police responded to a shooting on 60th Street in Fairfield on Monday.
65-year-old man shot, killed in Fairfield home

Latest News

Vultures
Alabama cattlemen granted permission to shoot and kill black vultures
Shelby County boat fire prompts new safety warnings
Shelby County boat fire prompts new safety warnings
Some Alabama farmers given permission to kill vultures
Some Alabama farmers given permission to kill vultures
Source: WBRC video
Girl shot in Center Point