‘Empty The Shelter’ begins Thursday at Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now may be a great time to add a four-legged friend to your family. Starting July 6, the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter is teaming up with the national BISSELL Pet Foundation to make pet adoption affordable.

The ‘Empty The Shelter’ program begins Thursday at the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter. The idea behind it all is to get animals adopted out and reduce pet population.

The adoption fee will only be $10 and that’s for dogs and cats, far below the normal adoption fees for dogs and cats, according to the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter. Even with the adoption fee reduction, vaccines such as the rabies vaccine, the animals will be spayed and neutered as well. Katie Elliott says this could a long way in reducing the current population which currently stands at around 300 in the shelter.

“Help the doctors to adopt animals that they’re wanting. Sometimes they don’t have the $100, but you know, reducing the fee helps them and that gives them extra money to have more animals later on,” said Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter Operations Manager Katie Elliott.

Elliott says they don’t have a specific number in mind for Thursday but did say 15 would go a long way to reducing the stress of an overpopulated shelter.

