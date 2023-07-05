LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Angler sets world record after reeling in 12-pound largemouth bass

Angler Lea Anne Powell officially broke the world record for the biggest largemouth bass ever...
Angler Lea Anne Powell officially broke the world record for the biggest largemouth bass ever caught in her line class.(International Game Fish Association)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINT ROCK, Texas (Gray News) - An angler in Texas has set a new world record thanks to her latest catch.

According to the International Game Fish Association, Lea Anne Powell became a world record holder after reeling in a huge largemouth bass out of O.H. Ivie Lake in Texas.

The association verified Powell’s catch as a 12-pound largemouth bass, setting the record for the biggest largemouth bass ever caught in her line class.

Powell was fishing with Capt. Dalton Smith when the record fish was caught.

According to the association, Powell’s fish tops the previous record by nearly 3 pounds.

Officials said the lake is known for producing bass exceeding the coveted 10-pound mark.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5,...
‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van
Authorities have identified the victim as Dylan C. Chappell.
19-year-old from Hayden killed in crash
Family mourns loss of man who died after swimming incident
‘A good son’: Family remembers Oak Mountain State Park drowning victim
One person taken to hospital after incident at Oak Mountain State Park
21-year-old man drowns at Oak Mountain State Park
Police responded to a shooting on 60th Street in Fairfield on Monday.
65-year-old man shot, killed in Fairfield home

Latest News

Police on the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say
Police in Colorado say this unidentified man is suspected of stealing women's underwear.
Man accused of stealing women’s underwear from apartment building laundry rooms
JetBlue Airways said Wednesday that it wind down the deal with American in New York and Boston...
JetBlue is dumping its partnership with American Airlines to salvage its purchase of Spirit
The mother of a student whose confidential sexual assault complaint was released online stands...
Ransomware criminals are dumping kids’ private files online after school hacks
FILE - Gerson Fuentes, right, the man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio...
Ohio man guilty of raping a 9-year-old who traveled for legal abortion gets life sentence