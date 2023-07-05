LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama Big 10 Mayors announce statewide city highlight photo competition

Alabama Big 10 Mayors photo contest.
Alabama Big 10 Mayors photo contest.(Source: Alabama Big 10 Mayors/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Big 10 Mayors announced a statewide photo competition and the grand prize is a $500 Visa gift card.

You can submit a photo of your city and the mountains, lakes, whatever you’re proud of, to the Alabama Big 10 Mayors’ Facebook page. If you get the most likes, you win!

To enter the contest, submit your photos via direct message on the Alabama Big 10 Mayors’ Facebook page.

The Alabama Big 10 Mayors released the following statement on this photo competition:

“From the mountains of the Tennessee Valley to the Alabama Gulf Coast and everything in between, our state – and our state’s cities – are some of the most individually unique as any in the country,” said the Alabama Big 10 Mayors. “Whether it’s history, culture, architecture, entertainment, or natural beauty, Alabama’s ten biggest cities have something to offer for everyone.”

“The unique character of each of Alabama’s largest cities is important and worth showcasing. We want to give each of these cities’ residents the opportunity to show their city pride and share their city’s beauty through the lens of a camera. We urge all Big 10 residents with an artistic eye for the camera to snap some photos of their city and submit it for this competition and give your city a chance to win this contest.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family mourns loss of man who died after swimming incident
‘A good son’: Family remembers Oak Mountain State Park drowning victim
Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5,...
‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van
One person taken to hospital after incident at Oak Mountain State Park
21-year-old man drowns at Oak Mountain State Park
Major economic project at Mercedes-Benz exit in Tuscaloosa County
Major economic project at Mercedes-Benz exit in Tuscaloosa County
Fred the Tortoise
Neighborhood Association says Fred the Tortoise can stay in Hoover family’s backyard

Latest News

Child accidentally shoots self.
4-year-old girl accidentally shoots self in leg, according to Fultondale PD
Glamping.
Glamorous camping at Alabama State Parks available through Timberline Glamping
The accident happened on Smokey Road in Alabaster.
2 killed in Alabaster crash
JCSO: Girl shot in vehicle on Center Point Parkway