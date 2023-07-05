4-year-old girl accidentally shoots self in leg, according to Fultondale PD

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale Police say a 4-year-old girl accidentally shot herself in the leg. She was transported to Children’s Hospital and is in stable condition.

The shooting occurred at Chapel Creek Court.

Please check back for more details as we gather additional information.

