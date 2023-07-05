LawCall
21 year old drowned at Oak Mountain State Park Saturday.

Man dies after swimming at Oak Mountain State Park
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man drowned on Saturday after swimming at Oak Mountain State Park.

Shelby County Coroner, Lina Evans, said that 21-year-old Jeremy Bartalez suffered from a combination of too much fluid in his lungs and an anoxic brain injury.

Evans said the park does not have any lifeguards for their beach area, where the incident occurred. Instead, Oak Mountain State Park posted signs and warnings about safe swimming.

According to Evans, there is a very steep drop off, and if someone is not a good swimmer or prepared they will struggle. Unfortunately, that’s what happened to Bartalez.

Evans said he struggled underwater for several minutes before the dive team got out there and found him. They resuscitated him on scene and then transported him to Shelby Baptist where he later died.

Evans begs the public to follow the safety guidelines in place.

“If you are not a strong swimmer please follow the rules, please stay within the boundaries designated,” Evans said. “Look out for others, if you are there with your family, your friends, be aware of your surroundings, have fun but be safe.

