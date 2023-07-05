2 killed in Alabaster crash

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were killed July 4 in a crash in Alabaster.

The Shelby County Coroner has identified the victims as 34-year-old Philip Town of Birmingham and 36-year-old Megan Talentino of Alabaster.

The accident happened on Smokey Road in Alabaster.

Alabaster Police and the Shelby County Coroner are investigating the crash.

