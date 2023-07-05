19-year-old from Hayden killed in crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 19-year-old man from Hayden died in a single-vehicle crash just before 1 a.m. July 5.

Authorities have identified the victim as Dylan C. Chappell. The crash happened on Blount County 45 near Orchard Circle.

Chappell died when the vehicle he was driving left the road, hit and tree and overturned. Authorities say he was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.

