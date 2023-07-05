LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

14-year-old may lose sight in 1 eye after fireworks accident

The teen and his friends were playing with fireworks Sunday night in Holcomb, Missouri, when he was shot in the eye by one. (Source: WHBQ/FAMILY PHOTOS/CNN)
By WHBQ staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHBQ) - While many Americans have been shooting off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of the July holiday, A teenager is now at risk of losing sight in one of his eyes after he was hit in the face with a firework on Monday.

A doctor warned about the dangers of fireworks and how it makes eye and hand injuries most common this time of year.

“I wasn’t scared until I seen the blood out of my eye. Then I started freaking out a bit,” Brayden Burgess said.

It was all fun and games at first for Brayden and his friends playing with Roman candles Sunday night in Holcomb, Missouri.

Pop after pop, the 14-year-old was standing just a couple feet away from the fireworks until things got out of hand.

“We thought it was the last shot. I was walking back to the guy. He put it down, then it shot me in the eye,” Brayden said.

That’s when Brayden’s mother Tiffani Burgess said she went into panic mode.

“We got him underneath the water at first to get all the blood off him. Then I realized he really did had been shot. I told him to ‘Get in the car, let’s go,’” Burgess said.

Burgess said they drove two hours to get to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Doctors told her Brayden does not have any vision in his right eye and needs surgery.

“He can only see peripheral, but there is still possibility that he will not gain full vision back.” Burgess said.

A study from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows this is an alarming trend.

Last year there were 10,200 emergency room visits linked to fireworks across the U.S.

Dr. Dale Criner, chief medical officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital, said eye and hand injuries are the most common injuries they see during this time of year.

“People tend to hold them where they are not supposed to,” he said. “They also can have severe burns. Clothes can catch on fire. We do see facial and eye-related injuries. Unfortunately, some people do lose vision with these accidents.”

Brayden is scheduled to undergo surgery at Le Bonheur Childrens Hospital this week.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person taken to hospital after incident at Oak Mountain State Park
21-year-old man drowns at Oak Mountain State Park
Major economic project at Mercedes-Benz exit in Tuscaloosa County
Major economic project at Mercedes-Benz exit in Tuscaloosa County
Police responded to a shooting on 60th Street in Fairfield on Monday.
Police investigating homicide in Fairfield
Family mourns loss of man who died after swimming incident
Family of Jeremy Bartalez speak out after his tragic death
Fred the Tortoise
Neighborhood Association says Fred the Tortoise can stay in Hoover family’s backyard

Latest News

Mexican authorities make another arrest in the deadly kidnapping of Americans in Matamoros.
Mexican authorities make another arrest in deadly kidnapping of Americans
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
World swelters to unofficial hottest day on record Monday, then gets even hotter Tuesday
Police in Shreveport, Louisiana, respond to a shooting at a block party.
3 dead, at least 6 injured in late night Fourth of July shooting in Louisiana
Police say a dark colored SUV drove through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the...
9 people shot in DC, including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July Fourth