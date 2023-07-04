LawCall
Vipers looking to grow the sport in their second season

Oxford’s professional fastpitch softball team aims to gain more popularity
By Jake Stansell
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - The professional softball team in Oxford is currently playing in its second season and is looking to help change the game.

Some of college softball’s biggest stars are continuing to shine in the pros. There are four teams, all part of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch (WBF) league. The list includes: USSSA Pride in Viera, Fla., the Oklahoma City Sparks, the Texas Smoke in Austin and the Vipers.

The roster consists of some players who also have Olympic experience and one of college softball’s best pitchers out of Knoxville, Tenn., in Ashley Rogers. She also happened to be the team’s number one draft pick.

Vipers infielder Alissa Dalton said, “So, just trying to be able to take care of things at home but also take care of softball and just keep going professionally, and just get to a point where it grows and grows and grows bigger, and I don’t have to worry about the other side of it.”

This is their job, but for most it is not their only job. Some players are in medical school, law school, or even teachers. But they want to teach other girls growing up that this dream can become a reality.

“You can see that their dream doesn’t have to stop at being a college softball player,” Oxford spokeswoman Lorie Denton said. “These teenage athletes have something to strive for.”

The goal now is to keep growing so that one day the players can make livable wages where they can be playing like any other league in pro sports.

