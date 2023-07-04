LawCall
Police investigating homicide in Fairfield

Homicide Investigation
Homicide Investigation(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are conducting a homicide investigation in Fairfield after responding to a call for help on Monday night.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 100 block of 60 Street in Fairfield at 8:56 p.m. on Monday, July 3. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Authorities say there was no forced entry into the home and they are reviewing neighborhood video and evidence.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

