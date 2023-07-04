LawCall
Northport welcomes new Boys & Girls Club of west Alabama

New Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama opening in Northport
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) -A first for the city of Northport in 25 years. A new Boys and Girls Club of west Alabama has opened with its official dedication set for next week.

Children will have a chance to attend after school and summer programs that focuses on character, academic success and a healthy lifestyle.

The new club is located on 12th Street in Northport, not far from the original location.

Reopening the club has been dream of Club President and CEO Kim Turner. She says they’ve already registered around 50 children, with a waiting list of 15 or so.

“Nationally speaking, when you have a Boys and Girls Club the graduation rates go up, the youth violence and drug rates go down, the youth arrest rates go down, and so having a Boys and Girls Club in your city also is a great advantage. For every dollar that’s given to a Boys and Girls Club gets back $9 in the community in economic support,” said Turner.

The new Boys and Girls Club will be officially dedicated July 12th at noon.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

