Multiple people shot in Philadelphia; suspect in custody

Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after multiple people were shot in Southwest Philadelphia, late Monday, July 3, 2023. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Multiple people were shot and at least eight were taken to hospitals in Philadelphia on Monday night, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department told The Associated Press there were “multiple gunshot victims” but said no other information on their conditions was immediately available.

Police spokesperson Miguel Torres told CNN a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.

Police spokesperson Jasmine Reilly told the network six victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and two were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred a day after gunfire erupted at a holiday weekend block party in Baltimore, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the southwest, killing two people and wounding 28 others.

The wounded in that shooting ranged in age from 13 to 32, with more than half of them minors, according to officials.

