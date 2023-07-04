Keep safety in mind when blowing up fireworks

WEST, Ala. (WBRC) - If you plan to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, make sure to keep safety in mind.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were 11 fireworks-related deaths in the country last year. Five of those deaths were directly connected to the misuse of fireworks.

First responders, especially those in the medical field, urge people to use extreme caution. They advise people to wear ear plugs and protective glasses when lighting fireworks. Professionals also urge people to keep a safe distance away from houses, children and animals.

Edgar Calloway says NorthStar Ambulance will likely end up answering a few calls related to fireworks.

“Explosive type injuries. I mean some of these fireworks are powerful enough to blow your hand off, blow your fingers off. They blow up in your face. You get fire in your eyes, the powder stuff that fires off you get it in your eyes. I would use eye protection, helmet,” said Calloway.

Edgar Calloway also recommends attending a professional fireworks display rather taking any sort of risk with shooting fireworks on your own.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.