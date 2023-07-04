LawCall
Hoover PD: searching for felony theft suspects

Suspects wanted for questioning by Hoover PD
Suspects wanted for questioning by Hoover PD
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police Department is looking for two suspects to bring in for questioning regarding felony theft.

Officials say the incident occurred at a local business. The two suspects attempted to break into a vehicle and storage trailer, but were unsuccessful. The suspect in the University of Alabama sweatshirt then stole the surveillance video camera and mount from the business.

The suspects drove a Jeep Liberty.

Suspect car: Jeep Liberty
Suspect car: Jeep Liberty(Hoover Police Department)

If you have any information or recognize the suspects, contact Detective Henningsen at (205) 444-7534.

