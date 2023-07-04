Gadsden Fire: Know what to do if you see a downed power line

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Power lines are still down near homes and neighborhoods in Gadsden after Sunday’s severe storm. Alabama Power is working with leaders to clean up areas and restore the lights.

The storm brought strong winds that brought down power lines and trees in several neighborhoods. Gadsden Fire Chief, Wil Reed, said that people should call 911 if there are lines down near them.

Mayor Craig Ford says the storm rolled in around 2 p.m., and they’ve been assisting neighbors with storm cleanup and power issues since then.

There are still dozens without power due to downed trees and power lines in some neighborhoods, and Chief Reed says it’s best to stay away. Energy companies say the minimum safety distance from a fallen electrical wire is about 35 feet, the length of a school bus.

“They should stay away from the power lines,” said Chief Reed. “If they’re in a home and a power line is down in the home. They should call 911 or escape the home from another way to stay away from the power line. Never go around the power lines. Always call 911 to let us know where they are down.”

If lines are down near you or you’d like to report storm damage, call EMA at 256-549-4575 or 256-549-4500.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.