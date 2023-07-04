LawCall
Flying car prototype approved by the FAA

A flying car prototype just got an airworthiness certificate from the FAA.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The flying car has long been a staple of science fiction, but that long-awaited dream of the future may be a step closer to coming true.

The Federal Aviation Administration just certified for testing a vehicle a California startup calls a flying car.

It’s the first fully electric vehicle to get U.S. government approval that can both fly and travel on roads.

ALEF Automotive said its “Model-A” vehicle aircraft is the first flying vehicle that is drivable on public roads and can park like a normal car.

It has vertical takeoff and landing capabilities and will be able to carry one or two occupants.

Its range will be 200 miles on the road and 110 miles in the air.

The company expects to sell each vehicle for $300,000, with the first delivery projected for the end of 2025.

It will only be allowed to go roughly 25 miles per hour on the road and still needs National Highway Traffic Safety Administration approval.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

