First Alert Weather: Muggy Fourth of July with chance of thunderstorms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our Fourth of July holiday with patchy fog and temps pretty close to average, in the low 70s.

Independence Day Forecast: The unsettled summer weather pattern will be sticking around through at least the middle of the week as a stalled front sits over Alabama, keeping a decent chance of stormy weather in the forecast today.

High temperatures should top out in the upper 80s and low 90s, but the high humidity levels will make it feel like the triple digits. Don’t let the mostly cloudy skies fool you -- the humidity can still be dangerous, so make sure you are staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks from the heat, whatever your outdoor plans may consist of. And, of course, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Rain coverage is around 60 percent today with off-and-on storms capable of producing heavy rain, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, strong wind gusts, and hail. If you are planning to watch any fireworks (like Thunder on the Mountain on WBRC!), make sure you are staying up to date on the First Alert Weather App, so you know if lightning or rain will be nearby.

Storm coverage still looks higher than average for a typical summer day through at least Thursday with rain chances around 50 to 60 percent. In this type of pattern, you can see storms linger outside of the typical heating of the day with coverage possible into the evening hours.

Mornings will stay warm and muggy in the 70s with highs in the low 90s and feels-like temperatures in the low 100s possible. Expect more clouds than sun around, but when the sun does pop-out, the humidity will make it feel even more sauna-like.

As we head toward the weekend, the hot and humid pattern will remain fairly stagnant with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 90s. Friday into early next week will feature a mix of sun and clouds and a 30 to 40 percent chance for widely scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Nothing too unusual for July!

