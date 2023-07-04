Fireworks sales ‘booming’ as people prepare for Independence Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Although the Fourth of July holiday isn’t until Tuesday, some people are already shooting off fireworks.

The manager of a local fireworks store says that they are seeing an influx of customers this year.

“Well it’s been a higher number over the past few days. I can say it’s probably increased about 30%,” said Kenneth Wayne Shepherd, Jr.

Shepherd manages Crazy Bill’s Fireworks in the Grayson Valley neighborhood of Birmingham.

“Me and my wife took over this stand a year ago so I can say once the community saw that we’re here -- it’s been a blessing,” he explains. “They’ve been amazing. This year, we’ve seen people come back, talk to us. The friendships we’re making as more and more people come in. Had a guy come from Georgia that heard about us. So in previous years, it’s been kind of slow. This year, it’s going very well for us.”

Shepherd says people like the explosives that are loud, so the biggest sellers are the artillery shells. They have a variety of sizes from one inch to seven inches. He says the second most popular would be the cakes which are product you set on the ground, light up, stand back, and watch. Shepherd says the cakes are the safest.

No matter the explosive, he wants to ensure people are using the products with extreme caution.

“A lot of people are unsure about fireworks so we walk through diffusers here,’ he said. “Make sure you don’t drop them. Make sure they’re not around trees and powerlines and stuff like that so we give a guideline to people.”

Shepherd says he saw the most customers over the weekend, but he expects Tuesday to be even busier since it’s the actual holiday and most people will be off of work.

