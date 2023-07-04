Creations Galore and Moore: 4th of July Trifle Mini Berry Trifle

4th of July Trifle Mini Berry Trifle

Cream Cheese Filling

1 8oz cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup sugar

1 cup heavy whipping cream

Fruit

4 cups blueberries

4 cups strawberries, sliced

Mini desert shooter or 8 oz cup

Instructions

Using any simple white cake recipe, once baked cut room chilled cake into small cubes. To prepare the cream cheese filling, use a mixer to beat cream cheese and sugar at medium speed until the mixture is smooth. Next, add heavy whipping cream and beat until the mixture becomes light and fluffy. Pipe filling at bottom of cup. Next, add a layer of cake to the cup. Sprinkle an even layer of blueberries. Add another layer of cream cheese mixture over the blueberries and top with a layer of strawberries. Top with any remaining berries. Place the mini trifles on a flat tray, coer with plastic wrap, and refrigerate before serving.

