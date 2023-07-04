LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Church in Ensley rebuilds after 123 year old building becomes uninhabitable

Concept art for the new church in Ensley
Concept art for the new church in Ensley(Gillian Brooks)
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Metropolitan CME Church in Ensley turned 123 years old in June, but the facility is showing its age.

Dr. Micheal K. Williams has served as senior pastor since last July. In 2020 the congregation has to meet virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While they were gone, a leak had started in the steeple.

“In our absence, the church had a leak in the steeple, and that began an overwhelming flood of water that saturated the internal sanctuary and the vestibule,” said Dr. Williams. “Unknowingly to us, we repaired the roof but the internal damage, because of the moisture and mold, spread rapidly.”

Because of the damage, the building is uninhabitable. The community has not met for worship in the church in three years. Right now they either meet virtually or out side on the porch steps.

Staff looked into restoring the church but it would cost $1.5 million. So instead, the church will start from the ground up with a new church called The Metro” right next door.

“The decision was made to build a phase one facility. So that the church members can have an opportunity to reenter in person and continue to share the ministries on social media,” said Dr. Williams.

Dr. Williams said most of the architectural design is complete and ground was broken in May. As of right now, there is no timeline on when the new facility will be completed.

“It’s action time to get a large opportunity for greater participation of not only our church members and families and generations but also the broader community.”

If you are interested in helping the church with building the new facility, contact information can be found here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person taken to hospital after incident at Oak Mountain State Park
21-year-old man drowns at Oak Mountain State Park
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5,...
‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van
1 dead, 1 injured in early Monday morning shooting
Birmingham Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in early Monday morning shooting
A Nashville man is facing multiple charges of statutory rape after driving an Alabama girl to...
Man arrested after driving 13-year-old from Alabama to Nashville to have sex with her, police say

Latest News

31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
Misty Hardy
Anniston PD: Woman charged with man’s murder
Police responded to a shooting on 60th Street in Fairfield on Monday.
Police investigating homicide in Fairfield
Source: WBRC video
Historic church getting upgrades