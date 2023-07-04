Church in Ensley rebuilds after 123 year old building becomes uninhabitable

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Metropolitan CME Church in Ensley turned 123 years old in June, but the facility is showing its age.

Dr. Micheal K. Williams has served as senior pastor since last July. In 2020 the congregation has to meet virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While they were gone, a leak had started in the steeple.

“In our absence, the church had a leak in the steeple, and that began an overwhelming flood of water that saturated the internal sanctuary and the vestibule,” said Dr. Williams. “Unknowingly to us, we repaired the roof but the internal damage, because of the moisture and mold, spread rapidly.”

Because of the damage, the building is uninhabitable. The community has not met for worship in the church in three years. Right now they either meet virtually or out side on the porch steps.

Staff looked into restoring the church but it would cost $1.5 million. So instead, the church will start from the ground up with a new church called The Metro” right next door.

“The decision was made to build a phase one facility. So that the church members can have an opportunity to reenter in person and continue to share the ministries on social media,” said Dr. Williams.

Dr. Williams said most of the architectural design is complete and ground was broken in May. As of right now, there is no timeline on when the new facility will be completed.

“It’s action time to get a large opportunity for greater participation of not only our church members and families and generations but also the broader community.”

If you are interested in helping the church with building the new facility, contact information can be found

