LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Anniston PD: Woman charged with man’s murder

Misty Hardy
Misty Hardy(Anniston PD/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police say a woman is charged with murder after a man was found shot to death July 3.

Police say the body of Jonathan Walter Golson, 39, was found in the 2300 block of Adams Street.

Misty Leshae Hardy, 34, of Weaver is charged with Golson’s murder. She is in the Calhoun County Jail.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person taken to hospital after incident at Oak Mountain State Park
21-year-old man drowns at Oak Mountain State Park
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
1 dead, 1 injured in early Monday morning shooting
Birmingham Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in early Monday morning shooting
Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5,...
‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van
Independence day forecast
First Alert Weather: More storms around for the Fourth of July

Latest News

31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
Police responded to a shooting on 60th Street in Fairfield on Monday.
Police investigating homicide in Fairfield
A Birmingham fireworks store is seeing an increase in business the closer we get to the Fourth...
Fireworks sales ‘booming’ as people prepare for Independence Day
Lightning is being blamed for a blaze that destroyed one of the houses on Jackson Lake Island...
Lightning destroys house from ‘Big Fish’ movie set in Millbrook