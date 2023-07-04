Anniston PD: Woman charged with man’s murder

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police say a woman is charged with murder after a man was found shot to death July 3.

Police say the body of Jonathan Walter Golson, 39, was found in the 2300 block of Adams Street.

Misty Leshae Hardy, 34, of Weaver is charged with Golson’s murder. She is in the Calhoun County Jail.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.