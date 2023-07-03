Tamale Queen: Baleado Honduran Taco & Agua de Sandia
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Ingredients:
1 can refried beans
6 eggs scrambled
1 potato small cubes
6 inch flour tortillas
1 can diced tomatoes
Mozzarella cheese
1/2 red onion diced
Salt, garlic, cumin to taste
Sour cream and salsa
Directions:
Fry beans and onion in oil - put to the side
Scramble eggs and potatoes together
Season your eggs and beans to taste
Heat tortilla lightly
Layer beans, eggs, potato mixture
Top with mozzarella cheese and sour cream and salsa
Agua de Sandia:
Watermelon cut into pieces - no rind
Sugar or sweetener to taste
3/4 gallon water
Blend & serve over ice
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.