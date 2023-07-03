Tamale Queen: Baleado Honduran Taco & Agua de Sandia

Ingredients:

1 can refried beans

6 eggs scrambled

1 potato small cubes

6 inch flour tortillas

1 can diced tomatoes

Mozzarella cheese

1/2 red onion diced

Salt, garlic, cumin to taste

Sour cream and salsa

Directions:

Fry beans and onion in oil - put to the side

Scramble eggs and potatoes together

Season your eggs and beans to taste

Heat tortilla lightly

Layer beans, eggs, potato mixture

Top with mozzarella cheese and sour cream and salsa

Agua de Sandia:

Watermelon cut into pieces - no rind

Sugar or sweetener to taste

3/4 gallon water

Blend & serve over ice

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.