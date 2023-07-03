LawCall
One person taken to hospital after incident at Oak Mountain State Park
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An incident occurred Monday, July 3 at Oak Mountain State Park in the beach area that sent one person to the hospital.

Oak Mountain State Park staff, park rangers, along with the Pelham Police Department and the Pelham Fire Department, responded to the scene where one individual was taken to a local hospital via ambulance.

At this time, there is no further information regarding the condition of the individual.

Scottie Jackson, Central District Superintendent for Alabama State Parks says guest safety is the number one priority at Oak Mountain State Park.

This story is developing.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

