One person taken to hospital after incident at Oak Mountain State Park

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An incident occurred Monday, July 3 at Oak Mountain State Park in the beach area that sent one person to the hospital.

Oak Mountain State Park staff, park rangers, along with the Pelham Police Department and the Pelham Fire Department, responded to the scene where one individual was taken to a local hospital via ambulance.

At this time, there is no further information regarding the condition of the individual.

Scottie Jackson, Central District Superintendent for Alabama State Parks says guest safety is the number one priority at Oak Mountain State Park.

This story is developing.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.