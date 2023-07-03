LawCall
More than $43,000 raised for Pelham police officer hurt directing traffic

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends and colleagues are rallying around Pelham police officer Elizabeth Minter who was severely injured after being struck by a car over the weekend.

The Pelham Police Department is making sure her three young children are attended to while she is recovering. To help out, the Pelham Police Auxiliary is collecting donations along with a GoFundMe account that has already raised more than $43,000.

Early Saturday morning, Pelham PD responded to a wreck caused by a suspected drunk driver who was driving the wrong way on I-65 south.

As officers were working traffic control, another driver struck Officer Minter.

Investigators believe the person was speeding. Officer Minter was hit so hard that she was thrown from her boots and tossed several feet, and her equipment was spread across six lanes of traffic.

That driver was taken into custody and both wrecks are being investigated by ALEA.

Pelham Police Chief Brent Sugg said he thinks that it is important to convey the message that people need to drive better.

“All of these events had one thing in common and that was drugs and alcohol. Today it was our family that was impacted, tomorrow it may be your family,” Sugg said. “You need to hold yourself and others accountable, so law enforcement will not have to hold you accountable.”

Officer Minter is currently being treated at UAB Hospital and has a long recovery ahead.

Minter’s friends, family and colleges ask the community to continue to keep her and her family in your prayers.

