McWane Science Center hosts Silver Birthday Bash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, July 8, the McWane Science Center celebrates their 25th Birthday on National Video Game Day. Join in on the fun starting at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

During the celebration, visitors will have the opportunity to partake in video game style activities such as video games provided by Zone 1 Gaming, Virtual Reality (VR) presented by GameStop, Video Game Science provided by the McWane Education Team and expert panels.

What’s a party without cake? During special times of the day, birthday treats will be provided by Publix (cake) and Blue Bell Ice Cream.

The cost to participate in the celebration is included with the price of regular admission.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.