LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

McWane Science Center hosts Silver Birthday Bash

McWane Science Center 25th Birthday Bash
McWane Science Center 25th Birthday Bash(McWane Science Center)
By Hannah Crowe
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, July 8, the McWane Science Center celebrates their 25th Birthday on National Video Game Day. Join in on the fun starting at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

During the celebration, visitors will have the opportunity to partake in video game style activities such as video games provided by Zone 1 Gaming, Virtual Reality (VR) presented by GameStop, Video Game Science provided by the McWane Education Team and expert panels.

What’s a party without cake? During special times of the day, birthday treats will be provided by Publix (cake) and Blue Bell Ice Cream.

The cost to participate in the celebration is included with the price of regular admission.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Late night traffic fatality in Tuscaloosa County
Edward Bell Myles Jr.
Arrest made in Birmingham homicide
Birmingham PD patrol vehicle hit
3 injured after patrol vehicle struck
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm
Severe threat Sunday
First Alert: Scattered storms Monday with lower heat index values

Latest News

Staying hydrated includes more than drinking water
Birmingham Zoo
Birmingham Zoo offering free admission for military July Fourth
Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Lacey
Training in Hoover ahead of Hartford Nationals
Training in Hoover as city prepares for Hartford Nationals