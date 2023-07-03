LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man trying to unhook trailer dies after vehicle backs over him, police say

Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.
Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.(PxHere)
By KY3 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A man in Missouri died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 52-year-old Eric Richards. The incident happened in Branson.

Investigators said the crash happened as the driver was trying to unhook a trailer. They said Richards was standing between the vehicle and the trailer when the trailer became unhooked and started to roll back.

Investigators say the driver got out of the vehicle but failed to place it in park. The vehicle then hit Richards, killing him.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Late night traffic fatality in Tuscaloosa County
Edward Bell Myles Jr.
Arrest made in Birmingham homicide
Birmingham PD patrol vehicle hit
3 injured after patrol vehicle struck
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm
Severe threat Sunday
First Alert: Scattered storms Monday with lower heat index values

Latest News

2 dead, 28 hurt in Baltimore mass shooting
Damage from weekend storms in Gadsden
Gadsden city leaders applying for federal disaster funds after Sunday’s severe storm
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
Man charged with murder after 6 found dead, 1 critically injured in house fire, deputies say
Major economic project at Mercedes-Benz exit in Tuscaloosa County
Major economic project at Mercedes-Benz exit in Tuscaloosa County
Alberto Destarac, 23, of Tyler, started losing sight in his left eye in February of last year.
23-year-old becomes first blind graduate of Naval Academy