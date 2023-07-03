LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man arrested after driving 13-year-old from Alabama to Nashville to have sex with her, police say

Police say he is nine years and two months older than the victim.
A Nashville man is facing multiple charges of statutory rape after driving an Alabama girl to...
A Nashville man is facing multiple charges of statutory rape after driving an Alabama girl to Nashville and having sex with her, according to an arrest affidavit.(Live 5/File)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is facing multiple charges of statutory rape after driving an Alabama girl to Nashville and having sex with her, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said on June 30, 22-year-old Alexander Xo Sub picked up a 13-year-old girl from Hoover, Alabama, and brought her back to Nashville with the intent to have sexual relations with her.

The two have previously had sexual relations with each other in Alabama, police said. The girl and Sub engaged in consensual sex at his house in Nashville.

Police arrested Sub and read him his Miranda rights. Shortly after, he admitted to officers he had sex with the girl twice at his home, according to the affidavit. Sub also said he knew she was a minor and believed she was either 16 or 17 years old.

Police say he is nine years and two months older than the victim. According to court documents, Sub faces two counts of statutory rape and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Late night traffic fatality in Tuscaloosa County
Edward Bell Myles Jr.
Arrest made in Birmingham homicide
Birmingham PD patrol vehicle hit
3 injured after patrol vehicle struck
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm
Severe threat Sunday
First Alert: Scattered storms Monday with lower heat index values

Latest News

Major economic project at Mercedes-Benz exit in Tuscaloosa County
Major economic project at Mercedes-Benz exit in Tuscaloosa County
Hoover Library helping to fill summer feeding gaps
Hoover Library providing free and reduced lunches for kids
More than $43,000 raised for Pelham officer hurt directing traffic
More than $43,000 raised for Pelham police officer hurt directing traffic
Damage from weekend storms in Gadsden
Gadsden city leaders applying for federal disaster funds after Sunday’s severe storm
New developments coming to Vance in Tuscaloosa County
New developments coming to Vance in Tuscaloosa County